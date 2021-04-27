ALBRIGHT-KNOX Virtual Art Alive 2021

Deadline to enter – Monday, May 17, 2021 ? 5 pm

Virtual Event

Join the AKAG this year for Art Alive—online for the second time! The Albright-Knox’s annual contest normally takes place outside, but, inspired by last year’s awe-inspiring 300 entries, ’re bringing it back to the Internet. Participants create living representations of famous works of art and compete for more than $1,000 in cash prizes. Anyone can participate, including students, community groups, organizations, households, and individuals. Participants build their stunning replicas—often called tableaux—using people, props, and their creativity.

Awards

People’s Choice Award

Best Tableau from the Albright-Knox’s Collection or AK Public Art

Best Craftsmanship

Best Use of Photoshop

Most Creative Entry Using Household Items

Categories

Groups

Individuals

Kids

Pets

Enter the Contest

Interested in participating in this year’s contest? Simply complete and submit the Art Alive Entry Form online.

The deadline to enter is May 17, 2021, at 5 pm.

Need some inspiration? View All Entries from Virtual Art Alive 2020

People’s Choice Awards Voting

We invite the entire community to log-on to see the overwhelming creativity on display, and vote for your favorite tableaux in the People’s Choice Awards from May 24 to 30. Please check back for a link. Winners will be announced on June 4 in a virtual awards ceremony.

Event Sponsors

Art Alive has been made possible by the City of Buffalo and Council Member Joel Feroleto.

