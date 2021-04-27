ALBRIGHT-KNOX Virtual Art Alive 2021

Deadline to enter – Monday, May 17, 2021 ? 5 pm
FREE
Virtual Event
Join the AKAG this year for Art Alive—online for the second time! The Albright-Knox’s annual contest normally takes place outside, but, inspired by last year’s awe-inspiring 300 entries, ’re bringing it back to the Internet. Participants create living representations of famous works of art and compete for more than $1,000 in cash prizes. Anyone can participate, including students, community groups, organizations, households, and individuals. Participants build their stunning replicas—often called tableaux—using people, props, and their creativity.
Awards
- People’s Choice Award
- Best Tableau from the Albright-Knox’s Collection or AK Public Art
- Best Craftsmanship
- Best Use of Photoshop
- Most Creative Entry Using Household Items
Categories
- Groups
- Individuals
- Kids
- Pets
Enter the Contest
Interested in participating in this year’s contest? Simply complete and submit the Art Alive Entry Form online.
The deadline to enter is May 17, 2021, at 5 pm.
Need some inspiration? View All Entries from Virtual Art Alive 2020
People’s Choice Awards Voting
We invite the entire community to log-on to see the overwhelming creativity on display, and vote for your favorite tableaux in the People’s Choice Awards from May 24 to 30. Please check back for a link. Winners will be announced on June 4 in a virtual awards ceremony.
Event Sponsors
Art Alive has been made possible by the City of Buffalo and Council Member Joel Feroleto.
