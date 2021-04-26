Watchhouse (formerly Mandoling Orange) facebook photo
Arts & Culture Featured Music

NEW MUSIC: Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange) release “BETTER WAY”

April 26, 2021
jamiemoses288

Last Wednesday, critically acclaimed folk duo Mandolin Orange made up of Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz who went from performing in coffee shops to headlining music festivals, shared the news that they are now called Watchhouse

Alongside the name change announcement, Watchhouse also unveiled new single and video “Better Way,” produced by Josh Kaufman (The NationalBonny Light HorsemanTaylor Swift). New Commute says the new track “follows the smoke from outsider artists like Bitchin BajasBing & Ruth and the Grateful Dead” and American Songwriter calls it “a soothing centerpiece to what may be their best work to-date.”

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: