NEW MUSIC: Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange) release “BETTER WAY”

Last Wednesday, critically acclaimed folk duo Mandolin Orange made up of Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz who went from performing in coffee shops to headlining music festivals, shared the news that they are now called Watchhouse.

Alongside the name change announcement, Watchhouse also unveiled new single and video “Better Way,” produced by Josh Kaufman (The National, Bonny Light Horseman, Taylor Swift). New Commute says the new track “follows the smoke from outsider artists like Bitchin Bajas, Bing & Ruth and the Grateful Dead” and American Songwriter calls it “a soothing centerpiece to what may be their best work to-date.”

