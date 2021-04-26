Best looking casinos in the world

Casinos can be some of the most attractive and elegant buildings to have ever been produced, with many of them having already been blessed with the environment that they are located within.

Of course, many will have seen inside a physical casino via images and films, although there will be some that are yet to truly experience a top-class casino experience in the buildings that are full of elegance and beauty.

Whilst there will be many that get excited when comparing online casinos, there is a whole different level to what can be experienced when in the vicinity of some of the most spectacular casinos in the world. Admittedly, many casinos also offer different services such as hotels and restaurants, as well as live entertainment venues, however this just adds further to the appeal that they have and why they can also be considered so attractive.

Casino de Monte-Carlo, Monaco

Perhaps the most famous casino in the world, the renowned Casino de Monte-Carlo is one of the world’s most breathtaking buildings. The establishment is arguably the birthplace of the modern casino, whilst it has also made several appearances as a venue in popular culture. One of the most famous movie scenes in a James Bond film was shot at the casino, thus highlighting its beauty and grandeur to those who have never been there in a certain way.

The casino was first though to have started construction in the late 1850s under Princess Caroline, who came up with the idea, but has since been redesigned by Charles Garnier in 1878 that made it the establishment that it is today.

The casino changed the entire economy of Monaco, as it is the primary source of income for the municipality.

The Venetian Macao, Macau

Macau is home to a number of beautiful casinos, however it would be hard to go against The Venetian Macao as being one of the best. The casino is the biggest in the world and is the largest single structure building in Asia, thus making it incredibly impressive to anyone who visits it. There is a luxury hotel coupled with it, whilst there is a sports venue and the ability to go on a Venetian gondola and experience a journey as you would if you were in the Italian city of Venice (just without the smell).

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Asia has always been the home for many casinos, and Singapore is one destination that has an establishment that is a sight of beauty. Thought to have cost around $8 billion to construct, it is also the most expensive as well as most beautiful.

Nonetheless, it is a casino that can provide punters with everything they could need in one place. There is a hotel, a huge entertainment and leisure complex, as well as a theatre, a shopping centre and a museum that can be visited, whilst the world-famous SkyPark is located on the 57th floor. If that were not enough, there is an infinity pool that provides an amazing panorama of the city, as well as a nightclub!

