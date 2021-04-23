SUN JUNE 6 – Hull Family Home & Farmstead Tour



The Hull House and Farm (Circa 1810), built by Revolutionary War veteran Warren Hull, will be open on Sunday, June 6. The public will have the opportunity to meet and hear the compelling stories of people who had an impact on the development of Western New York and helped shape its history, as they are led through a series of informative, fact-based indoor and outdoor scenes during the Hull Family Home & Farmstead’s “Meet

Our Past” tour. These 90-minute docent-led walking tours will step off every 30 minutes

beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Hull Family Home & Farmstead, located at 5976 Genesee

Street in Lancaster.

Meet characters from the past – Some you know, while others are little known,

but all had a story – hear compelling tales – Stories of people who had an impact

on the development of Western New York and who shaped our history.

