NEW MUSIC: Austrailian band Quivers releases album’s second single, “HOLD YOU BACK”

Australian band Quivers releases the second single, “Hold You Back,” from their sophomore album Golden Doubt. “Hold You Back” is a bright and bittersweet summer jam about long-distance love with a propulsive backbeat, fuzz guitar, swelling strings, and airy harmonies. The track depicts riding the edge of romance and neuroticism in its lyrics: “We would kiss close to the precipice, though it makes us feel nervous.” On “Hold You Back,” singer Sam Nicholson says:
-
April 21, 2021
