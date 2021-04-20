Downtown Central Library Programs April 19 – May 2, 2021

Coming up at Central Library and Online

April 19 – May 2, 2021

Monday, April 19 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM Funding Readiness for the Federal Restaurant Grant Program (online)

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: WNYIL Mental Health Peer Connection (on-site, near Media Room)

Tuesday, April 20 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Shane Stephenson, Larkin Soap Company (online: Zoom)

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM What the Most Successful Businesses Are Doing in 2021- Trends to Jump On (online)

Wednesday, April 21 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: Narcotics Anonymous (on-site: near Media Room)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: An Introduction to Patents (online: Zoom)

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM Meet the Patent Experts: Class Five (online)

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Breaking Old World: Finding Foreign Birth Places in American Records (online: Zoom)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (onsite: Launch Pad MakerSpace)

Thursday, April 22 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

2:30 PM – 3:00 PM Bilingual Storytime with Ms. Lucylle: Earth Day = Hora de cuentos bilingüe con la Sra. Lucylle: Día de la Tierra (online: Facebook)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow with Google, Work Smarter with Google’s Productivity Tools (online: Facebook)

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Marijuana Expungement Clinic. Register: 716-897-9714 (on-site: Central Meeting Room & Collections Gallery Conference Room)

Friday, April 23 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 24 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)

Sunday, April 25 Library closed

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Watch it Again: A Conversation with Michael Collins, Chief of Staff for the late Rep. John Lewis (online: Facebook)

Monday, April 26 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 27 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Joan Bozer, Canalside’s Vintage Carousel (online: Zoom)

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Plan Your Website for Online Success (online)

1:00 PM – 2:15 PM Using YouTube to Grow Your Business (online)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Supporting the Research Lifecycle with National Agricultural Library (online)

Wednesday, April 28 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: iPad & iPhone Basics (online: Zoom)

Thursday, April 29 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow with Google, Improve Your Resume with Practical Strategies (online: Facebook)

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) Training for U.S. Paralegals and Agents (online)

Friday, April 30 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 1 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:30 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy NY Tutor Training (on-site: Central Meeting Room)

Sunday, May 2 Library closed

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Watch it Again: Jay Burney, Creating a Resilient City in the Time of Climate Change (online: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, through April 2022

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30

Picturing Women Inventors. Café area, through April 30

Telling the Story: Enslavement of African People in the United States. Rare Book Room, through June 10

