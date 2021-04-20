Dear Auntie Answers Readers’ Questions on Love and Relationships

Dear Auntie

By D. Scott

Dear Auntie: I am trying to get through this Mother’s Day in one piece. My mom passed away years ago and I’m trying to find ways to honor her. This year I’m going on vacation during that time. I didn’t look at the date and I feel terrible about that. What can I do to honor her while I’m on vacation with my wife and kids? Usually I go sit with her at her grave and bring flowers and talk to her. This year I won’t be in town. Help me get through the day without ruining the family vacation on Mother’s Day.

Eric from South Buffalo

Dear Eric: Your mother is not in that grave. She is with you wherever you go. I don’t know what your spiritual beliefs are. What I can tell you is that we honor our ancestors by living our best life. You should be celebrating your wife on vacation as well. You didn’t forget about Mother’s Day. You are healing past your mother’s death and moving forward in life. Nobody wants to forget the death of a loved one. We should actually be celebrating their life instead of death. Your vacation is for you and your family. Your mother should be carried in your heart and soul. She’s not in that grave. Enjoy your vacation and toast to your mom on Mother’s Day.

