welcome716.com Wants You To Embrace Bicycles This Spring

April 14, 2021
BIKE SHOPS IN BUFFALO NIAGARA

Spring is here, and cycling is a great way to stay healthy, get outdoors & spend quality time with the fam. In the market for a bike? Check our list of bike shops in Buffalo Niagara.

by Meg Bennett

In the market for a new bike? Need a tune up? Here is our definitive list of bike shops around Buffalo Niagara

Creating Memories

Learning to ride a bike was a rite of passage for those of us who grew up in Buffalo Niagara. Time flies and seasons change, but getting back on a bike is something that is guaranteed to bring back memories. I remember the first time I tore up my legs going down a huge hill. After the tears subsided, I felt like a war hero! Then there was the time that my siblings and I tried tying our little red wagon to the back of my bike, only to discover that physics can be a real buzzkill sometimes.

I recall a few local charity rides that my dad and I participated in together, like the Tour de Cure and the Ride for Roswell. Farther down the road, I remember the time when my boyfriend (now husband) and I met each other on our bikes for an impromptu date and geocaching adventure. No matter the season, there’s always been a noteworthy memory that included my trusty bicycle.

Even recently, my husband and I have been creating new memories with our kids as we explore exciting places like Lakeside Bike Park and many of the quieter bike paths in the region.

Bert’s Bikes & Fitness puts the big box retailer bicycle selections to shame

Pro Tip: Skip the Big-Box Retailers

I’ll be the first to admit that I rely on big box stores for most of my shopping. You’ll find me there with a cart full of groceries, office supplies, clothes, and sports equipment piled high like I’m playing Tetris (which quickly turns into a more dangerous game of Jenga at the checkout line). Basically, if I can get milk and printer ink in one place, I’m there!

But when the 2020 pandemic struck and my husband wanted a new bike to pass the time, a department store didn’t have what he needed. He wanted a real BMX bike, so we went to Bert’s Bikes & Fitness. Call it a midlife crisis if you will, but my husband was pretty stoked to rip up the town with those thick treads and bunny hops, and his newfound skills did not disappoint.

And let’s be real: department stores are not the best place to shop for a quality bike. You’re looking at bare-bones inventory and no pro help whatsoever. There’s no one there to point out flaws in a design or suggest upgrades that will best suit your season of life, such as a wider seat or a more user-friendly clamp. If you do manage to find a bike that you like, you can either risk killing yourself trying to lower it off of the rack (been there, would not recommend) or cue the Mission Impossible theme song and roam through the store in search of a grumpy stock clerk. It’s a lot of unnecessary hassle. Why not purchase locally, where owners can point you assuredly in the right direction and associates are actually excited to discuss bikes with you?

Spring and summer fly by in Buffalo Niagara, so grab your bike and get outside while the warm weather sticks around

I Want to Ride My Bicycle

Spring is just days away, so it’s time to start planning for outdoor activities before the shelves go bare. Cycling is a great way to stay healthy, spend time with the family, save money on gas, protect the environment, and set off on a new adventure with your closest friends. This season, consider planning a road trip across New York State, signing up for a triathlon, or drawing up a map of all the local bike parks to explore with your kids. We think our list of bike shops in Buffalo Niagara is the perfect starting point. As you dream big and live life to the fullest, consider looking to one of these noteworthy establishments for professional help.

Bike Shops in Buffalo Niagara

Buffalo

Rick Cycle Shop

55 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14202

All Cycles Repair & Sales

247 Amherst St, Buffalo, NY 14207

GoBike Buffalo Community Workshop

98 Colvin Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

Campus WheelWorks

744 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222

Cycle Wheels USA

443 Schiller St, Buffalo, NY 14212

Schikluna Bikes

1835 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

South Buffalo Wheelhouse

1872 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210

Northtowns

O.K. Bicycle Shop

30 Vandenberg Ave # A, Lancaster, NY 14086

Tom’s Pro Bike

3687 Walden Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086

Bicycles & More

2474 George Urban Blvd, Depew, NY 14043

Bert’s Bikes & Fitness

1550 Niagara Falls Blvd Tonawanda, NY, 14150

Bert’s Bikes & Fitness

7510 Transit Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221

Handlebars Cycle Company

685 Englewood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14223

Dick’s Bicycle Shop

781 Niagara St, Tonawanda, NY 14150

Northstar Bikes

224 Plaza Dr Suite B, Buffalo, NY 14221

Southtowns

Freewheel Mobile Bike Shop

4300 Seneca St Box 1009, Buffalo, NY 14224

Chain Ring Rhythm

245 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052

Kickstand Culture

654 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052

Eric’s Cycle Works

12 Main St, Hamburg, NY 14075

Love & Sprockets

243 Buffalo St, Hamburg, NY 14075

Pedego Electric Bikes

4298 S Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Bert’s Bikes & Fitness

4050 Southwestern Blvd. Orchard Park, NY, 14127

Niagara

Dave’s Classic Bicycles

3302 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

theBikeShop.com

2045 Niagara Falls Blvd #1, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Beeton’s Cyclery

1219 Main St, Niagara Falls, NY 14301

Precision Bicycles

Summit Park Mall, 6929 Williams Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Blueline Bicycle Repair

5692 Beattie Ave, Lockport, NY 14094

What do you think of our list of bike shops in Buffalo Niagara? Did we miss or leave out any information? Where do you like to get your bike tuned up? Let us know.


