welcome716.com Wants You To Embrace Bicycles This Spring

In the market for a new bike? Need a tune up? Here is our definitive list of bike shops around Buffalo Niagara
Creating Memories
Learning to ride a bike was a rite of passage for those of us who grew up in Buffalo Niagara. Time flies and seasons change, but getting back on a bike is something that is guaranteed to bring back memories. I remember the first time I tore up my legs going down a huge hill. After the tears subsided, I felt like a war hero! Then there was the time that my siblings and I tried tying our little red wagon to the back of my bike, only to discover that physics can be a real buzzkill sometimes.
I recall a few local charity rides that my dad and I participated in together, like the Tour de Cure and the Ride for Roswell. Farther down the road, I remember the time when my boyfriend (now husband) and I met each other on our bikes for an impromptu date and geocaching adventure. No matter the season, there’s always been a noteworthy memory that included my trusty bicycle.
Even recently, my husband and I have been creating new memories with our kids as we explore exciting places like Lakeside Bike Park and many of the quieter bike paths in the region.
Bert’s Bikes & Fitness puts the big box retailer bicycle selections to shame
Pro Tip: Skip the Big-Box Retailers
I’ll be the first to admit that I rely on big box stores for most of my shopping. You’ll find me there with a cart full of groceries, office supplies, clothes, and sports equipment piled high like I’m playing Tetris (which quickly turns into a more dangerous game of Jenga at the checkout line). Basically, if I can get milk and printer ink in one place, I’m there!
But when the 2020 pandemic struck and my husband wanted a new bike to pass the time, a department store didn’t have what he needed. He wanted a real BMX bike, so we went to Bert’s Bikes & Fitness. Call it a midlife crisis if you will, but my husband was pretty stoked to rip up the town with those thick treads and bunny hops, and his newfound skills did not disappoint.
And let’s be real: department stores are not the best place to shop for a quality bike. You’re looking at bare-bones inventory and no pro help whatsoever. There’s no one there to point out flaws in a design or suggest upgrades that will best suit your season of life, such as a wider seat or a more user-friendly clamp. If you do manage to find a bike that you like, you can either risk killing yourself trying to lower it off of the rack (been there, would not recommend) or cue the Mission Impossible theme song and roam through the store in search of a grumpy stock clerk. It’s a lot of unnecessary hassle. Why not purchase locally, where owners can point you assuredly in the right direction and associates are actually excited to discuss bikes with you?
Spring and summer fly by in Buffalo Niagara, so grab your bike and get outside while the warm weather sticks around
I Want to Ride My Bicycle
Spring is just days away, so it’s time to start planning for outdoor activities before the shelves go bare. Cycling is a great way to stay healthy, spend time with the family, save money on gas, protect the environment, and set off on a new adventure with your closest friends. This season, consider planning a road trip across New York State, signing up for a triathlon, or drawing up a map of all the local bike parks to explore with your kids. We think our list of bike shops in Buffalo Niagara is the perfect starting point. As you dream big and live life to the fullest, consider looking to one of these noteworthy establishments for professional help.
Bike Shops in Buffalo Niagara
Buffalo
Rick Cycle Shop
55 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14202
All Cycles Repair & Sales
247 Amherst St, Buffalo, NY 14207
GoBike Buffalo Community Workshop
98 Colvin Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
Campus WheelWorks
744 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
Cycle Wheels USA
443 Schiller St, Buffalo, NY 14212
Schikluna Bikes
1835 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
South Buffalo Wheelhouse
1872 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210
Northtowns
O.K. Bicycle Shop
30 Vandenberg Ave # A, Lancaster, NY 14086
Tom’s Pro Bike
3687 Walden Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086
Bicycles & More
2474 George Urban Blvd, Depew, NY 14043
Bert’s Bikes & Fitness
1550 Niagara Falls Blvd Tonawanda, NY, 14150
Bert’s Bikes & Fitness
7510 Transit Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221
Handlebars Cycle Company
685 Englewood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14223
Dick’s Bicycle Shop
781 Niagara St, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Northstar Bikes
224 Plaza Dr Suite B, Buffalo, NY 14221
Southtowns
Freewheel Mobile Bike Shop
4300 Seneca St Box 1009, Buffalo, NY 14224
Chain Ring Rhythm
245 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
Kickstand Culture
654 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
Eric’s Cycle Works
12 Main St, Hamburg, NY 14075
Love & Sprockets
243 Buffalo St, Hamburg, NY 14075
Pedego Electric Bikes
4298 S Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Bert’s Bikes & Fitness
4050 Southwestern Blvd. Orchard Park, NY, 14127
Niagara
Dave’s Classic Bicycles
3302 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
theBikeShop.com
2045 Niagara Falls Blvd #1, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
Beeton’s Cyclery
1219 Main St, Niagara Falls, NY 14301
Precision Bicycles
Summit Park Mall, 6929 Williams Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
Blueline Bicycle Repair
5692 Beattie Ave, Lockport, NY 14094
