welcome716.com Wants You To Embrace Bicycles This Spring

Learning to ride a bike was a rite of passage for those of us who grew up in Buffalo Niagara. Time flies and seasons change, but getting back on a bike is something that is guaranteed to bring back memories. I remember the first time I tore up my legs going down a huge hill. After the tears subsided, I felt like a war hero! Then there was the time that my siblings and I tried tying our little red wagon to the back of my bike, only to discover that physics can be a real buzzkill sometimes.

I recall a few local charity rides that my dad and I participated in together, like the Tour de Cure and the Ride for Roswell. Farther down the road, I remember the time when my boyfriend (now husband) and I met each other on our bikes for an impromptu date and geocaching adventure. No matter the season, there’s always been a noteworthy memory that included my trusty bicycle.

Even recently, my husband and I have been creating new memories with our kids as we explore exciting places like Lakeside Bike Park and many of the quieter bike paths in the region.