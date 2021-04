“But we must tell our stories, and not be ensnared by them.”

Ta-Nehisi Coates, The Water Dancer

Next Thursday, April 22, join Just Buffalo for virtual BABEL featuring Ta-Nehisi Coates, author of the bestselling books Between the World and Me, We Were Eight Years in Power, The Beautiful Struggle, and The Water Dancer

