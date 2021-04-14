NEW MUSIC: Rapper Cellus Hamilton reaches back to make video for hit song ‘RIGHT NOW”

Dedicate every single bruise

I Dedicate every single scar

I Dedicate every single wound

I dedicate every single thing that made me the man that I am

Right now

Right now

Right now

Right now

Right now

I remember I used to just wanna get high

I remember I used to just wanna get by

I remember I used to just wanna get fly

I’d hit the mall

Look for shorties

Mack on two at a time

I remember when I used to brag in my rhymes

And every song I wrote would say how I’m ahead my time

I don’t rap like that no mo

No mo

No mo

No mo

No mo

Every time I got in fights

Every time I went broke

Every time I skipped church

Every time I touched dope

Every time I left the city

Every time I dodged the gun

Every time I met celebrities

And thought that I was on

My family full of addicts

Some do…