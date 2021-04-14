The Ghost Of Paul Revere facebook photo
NEW MUSIC: Portland Maine’s The Ghost of Paul Revere release “TRAVEL ON”

April 14, 2021
jamiemoses288

Holler-folk trio The Ghost of Paul Revere have released the official music video for “Travel On”, the gritty, soul-rock anthem off their recent album Good At Losing Everything (2020). The video sees the Portland, ME natives and lifelong friends pay homage to Jim Henson’s The Muppets with a shot-by-shot recreation of the classic “Movin’ Right Along” from The Muppet Movie.

“It was inspired by a failed cross-country romance and the constant, inescapable momentum of life as a touring musician,” explains Sherry, “where you’re always far away from where you want to be, even when you’re right there.”


jamiemoses288

