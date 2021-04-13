NEW BOOKS: Secret Buffalo: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure

Elizabeth Licata, the longtime editor of Buffalo Spree has compiled a book that explores the hidden gems, unique places, and interesting activities in the Buffalo area.

Licata will discuss her new book both virtually and in-person and will sign copies of Secret Buffalo: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure, at Talking Leaves Books on Thursday, April 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Additionally, she will have presentations and book signings Saturday, April 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Thin Ice and from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Flying Bison Brewery in cooperation with Explore Buffalo.

What: Virtual and In-person book launch with author Elizabeth Licata for Secret Buffalo: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure

When: Thursday, April 22 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Where: Talking Leaves Books, 951 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222

Admission: Free and open to the public

Contact: (716) 884-9524

What: Presentation and book signing with author Elizabeth Licata for Secret Buffalo: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure

When: Saturday, April 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Thin Ice, 719 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222

Admission: Free and open to the public

Contact: (716) 881-4321

What: Presentation and book signing with author Elizabeth Licata for Secret Buffalo: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure

When: Saturday, April 24 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Where: Flying Bison Brewery in cooperation with Explore Buffalo, 840 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY 14210

Admission: visit explorebuffalo.org for details

Contact: explore@explorebuffalo.org

