photo courtesy Buffalo & Erie County Public Library
Arts & Culture Featured Lifestyle Literature

Downtown Central Library Programs April 12 – 25, 2021

April 12, 2021
jamiemoses288

Coming Up at Central Library and Online

April 12 – 25, 2021

Monday, April 12 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
12:30 PM 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo: Michelle Urbanczyk, Explore & More (online: Zoom)
5:15 PM 6:55 PM Buffalo DSA Meeting (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
6:30 PM 8:30 PM Secrets of Successful Business Planning (online)
Wednesday, April 14 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
1:00 PM 2:00 PM Finding Valuable Scientific, Technical & Business Information by Using Technical Reports

Databases (online)
4:00 PM 6:00 PM Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
Thursday, April 15 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM 11:00 AM Free Virtual Tax Filing Assistance (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
1:00 PM 3:00 PM Free Virtual Tax Filing Assistance (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
3:00 PM 4:00 PM Thursdays @ 3 PM: Grow with Google, Program TBA (online: Facebook)
4:00 PM 6:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Meeting (on-site and online)
Friday, April 16 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
3:30 PM 5:00 PM Teen Take & Make Craft Hangout. Supply pickup at Central Library (online: Zoom)
Saturday, April 17 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1:30 PM 3:00 PM Reader’s Quest Book Group (grades 5-8): The Sixty-Eight Rooms by Marianne Malone

(online: Zoom)
2:00 PM 4:00 PM Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
3:30 PM 5:00 PM Rising Voices Book Group (grades 9-12): Allegedly by Tiffany Jackson (online: Zoom)
Sunday, April 18 Library closed
1:00 PM 2:00 PM Unexpected Treasures of Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries (online: Facebook)
Monday, April 19 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
12:30 PM 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Shane Stephenson, Larkin Soap Company (online: Zoom)
Wednesday, April 21 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
11:00 AM 1:00 PM Information Table: Narcotics Anonymous (on-site: near Media Room)
12:00 PM 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: An Introduction to Patents (online: Zoom)
12:30 PM 1:30 PM Meet the Patent Experts: Class Five (online)
2:00 PM 3:30 PM Breaking Old World: Finding Foreign Birth Places in American Records (online: Zoom)
4:00 PM 6:00 PM Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (onsite: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
Thursday, April 22 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
2:30 PM 3:00 PM Bilingual Storytime with Ms. Lucylle: Earth Day = Hora de cuentos bilingüe con la Sra.

Lucylle: Día de la Tierra (online: Facebook)
3:00 PM 4:00 PM Thursdays @ 3 PM: Grow with Google, Program TBA (online: Facebook)
4:30 PM 6:30 PM Marijuana Expungement Clinic. Register: 716-897-9714 (on-site: Central Meeting Room &

Collections Gallery Conference Room)
Friday, April 23 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 24 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
2:00 PM 4:00 PM Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
Sunday, April 25 Library closed
1:00 PM 2:00 PM Watch it Again: A Conversation with Michael Collins, Chief of Staff for the late Rep. John Lewis (online: Facebook)
Exhibits & Displays
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor
E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, through April 2022
Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30
Picturing Women Inventors. Café area, through April 30
Telling the Story: Enslavement of African People in the United States. Rare Book Room, through June 10

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: