Downtown Central Library Programs April 12 – 25, 2021

Coming Up at Central Library and Online
April 12 – 25, 2021
|Monday, April 12
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Tuesday, April 13
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|12:30 PM
|1:00 PM
|IMAGINE Buffalo: Michelle Urbanczyk, Explore & More (online: Zoom)
|5:15 PM
|6:55 PM
|Buffalo DSA Meeting (on-site: Collections Gallery Conference Room)
|6:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|Secrets of Successful Business Planning (online)
|Wednesday, April 14
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|1:00 PM
|2:00 PM
|Finding Valuable Scientific, Technical & Business Information by Using Technical Reports
|4:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
|Thursday, April 15
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|9:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Free Virtual Tax Filing Assistance (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
|1:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|Free Virtual Tax Filing Assistance (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
|3:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Thursdays @ 3 PM: Grow with Google, Program TBA (online: Facebook)
|4:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|B&ECPL Board of Trustees Meeting (on-site and online)
|Friday, April 16
|Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|3:30 PM
|5:00 PM
|Teen Take & Make Craft Hangout. Supply pickup at Central Library (online: Zoom)
|Saturday, April 17
|Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|1:30 PM
|3:00 PM
|Reader’s Quest Book Group (grades 5-8): The Sixty-Eight Rooms by Marianne Malone
|2:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
|3:30 PM
|5:00 PM
|Rising Voices Book Group (grades 9-12): Allegedly by Tiffany Jackson (online: Zoom)
|Sunday, April 18
|Library closed
|1:00 PM
|2:00 PM
|Unexpected Treasures of Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries (online: Facebook)
|Monday, April 19
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Tuesday, April 20
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|12:30 PM
|1:00 PM
|IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Shane Stephenson, Larkin Soap Company (online: Zoom)
|Wednesday, April 21
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|11:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Information Table: Narcotics Anonymous (on-site: near Media Room)
|12:00 PM
|1:00 PM
|Lunchtime Learning: An Introduction to Patents (online: Zoom)
|12:30 PM
|1:30 PM
|Meet the Patent Experts: Class Five (online)
|2:00 PM
|3:30 PM
|Breaking Old World: Finding Foreign Birth Places in American Records (online: Zoom)
|4:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (onsite: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
|Thursday, April 22
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|2:30 PM
|3:00 PM
|Bilingual Storytime with Ms. Lucylle: Earth Day = Hora de cuentos bilingüe con la Sra.
|3:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Thursdays @ 3 PM: Grow with Google, Program TBA (online: Facebook)
|4:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Marijuana Expungement Clinic. Register: 716-897-9714 (on-site: Central Meeting Room &
Collections Gallery Conference Room)
|Friday, April 23
|Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Saturday, April 24
|Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|2:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
|Sunday, April 25
|Library closed
|1:00 PM
|2:00 PM
|Watch it Again: A Conversation with Michael Collins, Chief of Staff for the late Rep. John Lewis (online: Facebook)
|Exhibits & Displays
|B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor
|E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, through April 2022
|Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30
|Picturing Women Inventors. Café area, through April 30
|Telling the Story: Enslavement of African People in the United States. Rare Book Room, through June 10
