NEW MUSIC: Laurie Anderson’s insanely prophetic “BIG SCIENCE” reissued on vinyl

Keyboardist performance artist and generally complex icon Laurie Anderson’s 1982 debut album, Big Science, was reissued on red vinyl on April 9. The album features O Superman (For Massenet) which, remarkably, reached number two in the UK singles chart in 1981, after being championed by John Peel.

A couple days ago Margaret wrote in The Guardian “So, 1981. We had the radio on while cooking dinner, when an eerie sound came pulsating over the airwaves. ‘What was that thing?’ I said. It was not the sort of music, or even sound, that you ordinarily heard on the radio; or anywhere else, come to think of it. Big Science has never been more pertinent than it is right now. Have a listen. Confront the urgent questions. Feel the chill.”

