AREA21 facebook photo
Arts & Culture Featured Music

NEW MUSIC: AREA21 release “LA LA LA”

April 9, 2021
jamiemoses288
The music of AREA21 follows a story arc of two alien travelers who are tripping through the cosmos spreading a message of unity and good vibes when they accidentally come crashing to Earth. Their adventures are portrayed musically and visually throughout a series of songs and accompanying animated videos by award-winning animation studio, Titmouse, and will shine a light on human behavior and our interactions here on Earth from their viewpoint.
The first outing, “La La La,” released today shows the alien travelers beaming up unhappy people into their spaceship for an impromptu intergalactic party, using music to unite and uplift their mood. The end of the video sees them accidentally crashing the spaceship on planet Earth where the real adventure begins.


