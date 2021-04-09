6 Sleep Hygiene Tips You Should Be Practicing Now

Are you a person who stays awake while looking at the wall clock for the whole night? Or you just wake up at 3 a.m. thinking it’s 7 a.m.? If yes, then it’s time to change your sleeping habits by following a healthy day and night routine.

Sleep hygiene is not all about early to bed and early to rise. It is a set of good habits one can follow all day till night. Unhealthy eating practices, excessive intake of caffeine, not doing exercise, and other such bad practices affect our sleep cycle badly. We need to change our lifestyle and inculcate healthy habits. That will not only improve our sleep routine but our overall health as well.

The following are some of the best yet easy sleep hygiene tips that can help you get a perfect sleep:

1. Follow A Regular Sleep Routine

Set a fixed time to sleep and awake every day. When you go to bed at a particular time each day, this reinforces your inner cycle. So, you can easily fall asleep at the same time each night.

Try to complete your work before that time and go to your bed whenever you feel tired or sleepy. It is one of the best tips that can help you to improve your sleep routine. There are several sites like Snooz EZ that provide basic information about many sleep issues and ways to get a better sleep cycle. Once your sleep cycle is set, your overall health will also show improving signs surely.

2. Sleep-inducing Environment

Whenever you go to bed, first make your room into a sleep-inducing environment. A calm and dark place will make you fall asleep more quickly and easily. For curtailing the noises and disturbance around, use earplugs or white noise devices available for the purpose.

Put down dark curtains and turn off the bright lights that might distract you. You can also listen to soft music to help you sleep early. Avoid listening to songs that activate your brain cells by making you focus on their lyrics.

3. Limit Caffeine Intake

Caffeine is a simulator of the Central Nervous System and helps you keep awake and alert. It is consumed widely to stay alert or increase the awakening time. Tea, coffee, and sodas are some of the most popular caffeine sources.

Try to take your cup of tea or coffee in the afternoon or before the evening. You can also enjoy it in the morning as it will make you fresh and active.

4. Don’t Use Mobile Or Read In Bed

Using a mobile phone or any other electronic device when you are in bed can disturb your sleep cycle badly. The reason is the fact that blue light emitted from mobile phones reduces melanin secretion in our bodies. Melanin is one of the components that control sleep rhythm and helps inducing sleep.

When you use the mobile phone, your brain gets alert and starts focusing on multiple things. Similarly, if you read a book or story at bedtime, it makes it problematic for you to sleep early.

5. Regular Exercise Routine

We all know that exercise is so beneficial for our overall health. Many people don’t have an idea that regular exercise can improve your sleep cycle as well. Follow regular exercise along with a balanced healthy diet.

You can go to a gym or an outside place or simply do some workout inside your home. Doing it outside is more effective as the fresh air alleviates your mood too. Don’t work out just before bed for an hour or so. Because this increases your body metabolism and temperature that makes it difficult to induce sleep.

6. Limit Or Avoid Napping

Most people have a routine of taking a daily nap after lunch. It can be helpful to refresh you from a tough schedule if taken at or for a particular time.

Our body needs proper sleep time of about 7 to 8 hours each day. Taking long naps can reduce the sleep drive and make it difficult to sleep properly at night. According to your daily routine, avoid or if necessary, limit the nap time to enjoy a dreamy sleep at night.

Changing the sleep schedule is not as difficult as it seems at 3 a.m. on a sleepless night. Once you have decided to improve it, you can do it. All you need is a mindset to stick to this healthy routine from the present day. If still your sleep cycle does not get improved, see a doctor or a healthcare professional for proper treatment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



