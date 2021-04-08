Spring is here and so Torn Space’s PASSAGE”

About Passage

Passage is a personal performance piece; choose the time of day you find most beautiful to experience it. This is a solitary experience; while you may travel with another person you should stay within your own space. Seek out a beautiful location. Maybe it’s a park, the open streets or your own backyard. If you can’t be outdoors choose a quiet, comfortable place in your home. You may sit still or move through space. The experience lasts 30 minutes. Sound provides the entrance; access the sound through the best means possible. When on your journey consider transitions and the passage of time. You are the ceremony. This is the ritual.