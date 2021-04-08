Spring is here and so Torn Space’s PASSAGE”

A year ago our lives changed forever with winter’s thaw. Last Spring Torn Space released a personal performance experience. This year the scents and colors of the new season bring renewed hope, and Torn Space theater invites you to embark on the next journey with the re-release of PASSAGE
Pictures of growing spring and farms and homes,
With the Fourth-month eve at sundown, and the gray smoke lucid and bright,
With floods of the yellow gold of the gorgeous, indolent, sinking sun, burning, expanding the air,
With the fresh sweet herbage underfoot, and the pale green leaves of the trees prolific,–
-Walt Whitman
About Passage
Passage is a personal performance piece; choose the time of day you find most beautiful to experience it. This is a solitary experience; while you may travel with another person you should stay within your own space. Seek out a beautiful location. Maybe it’s a park, the open streets or your own backyard. If you can’t be outdoors choose a quiet, comfortable place in your home. You may sit still or move through space. The experience lasts 30 minutes. Sound provides the entrance; access the sound through the best means possible. When on your journey consider transitions and the passage of time. You are the ceremony. This is the ritual.
