NEW MUSIC: Rising star Ashe releases music video “I’M FINE”

Ashe, nominated for Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist 2021 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, has shared “I’m Fine,” an infectious new track from her forthcoming debut album Ashlyn, out May 7th on Mom + Pop Music. Stream/download it here , nominated for Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist 2021 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, has shared “,” an infectious new track from her forthcoming debut album, out May 7th on Mom + Pop Music. Stream/download it here ashemusic.co/ImFine . “I’m Fine” was co-written by Ashe and Noah Conrad (LANY, Niall Horan). and co-produced by Conrad and Leroy “Big Taste” Clampitt (Justin Bieber, Lennon Stella).

“’I’m Fine’ is about… having that one person who says: ‘I know you’re not okay. You can’t pretend with me,’” said Ashe. “And I have a couple of people in my life that can always call me out when I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m fine.’ And, yeah, those are the people we need in our lives.”

