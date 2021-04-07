NEW MUSIC: Nashville’s Darrin Bradbury releases another clever tune “DEANNA, DEANNA”,

Sardonic Nashville-based songwriter, storyteller and provocateur Darrin Bradbury has released “Deanna, Deanna” today, his first new music in 2021.

“Deanna is my sister,” said Bradbury. “I wrote this song for her, she lives up in New Jersey, I miss her dearly, she’s got two beautiful kids and a husband, I don’t get to see her enough, I figured this song would make her smile.”

In 2019 Bradbury released his critically acclaimed album Talking Dogs & Atom Bombs. “For those concerned that the tradition of the great American humorist has been lost, Darrin Bradbury is here to alleviate your fears,” said the Nashville Scene.

DARRIN BRADBURY: darrinbradbury.com

