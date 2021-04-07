NEW MUSIC: alt-pop singer Casey Conroy releases “BACKGROUND NOISE”

Orlando native Casey Conroy has been releasing a steady stream of music videos. She knows that if the music doesn’t tell the truth, it’s not worth making.

“I’m not interested in glamorizing myself just for the sake of being glamorous,” said Conroy. “It’s really important for me to reflect and make music about real people and real things.”

Casey’s first release of 2021 “As Deep As You Loved Me“, which was released on February 12th, captured the innate duality of romantic relationships. Her second single of 2021, “Background Noise“, tackles topics of comparison and what it feels like to be an artist in the digital age.

