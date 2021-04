Former basketball star turned songwriter MIYA GUGGS nabs her first TOP 30 Billboard R&B Single as “Situationships” lands at #29 this week on the Billboard R&B charts.

“I am beyond thrilled to see the response that everyone is giving my song,” said Miya. “Me at #29, is insane and I could not be more thankful to all of the magazines, blogs, DJ’s, radio stations, and everyone that has downloaded or streamed the song. THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart.”

