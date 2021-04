Twenty-plus years into his career, producer/vocalist/songwriter/DJ Matthew Dear remains artistically unpredictable in pursuit of his prescient strain of electronically-formed, organically-delivered indie pop.

He will be releasing Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album, his first LP since 2018, out on June 25th via Ghostly International. To celebrate his return, he shares lead singles “Muscle Beach” and “Supper Times.”

