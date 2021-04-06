NEW MUSIC: Hip Hop artist Tierra Whack teams up with Lego for new single “LINK”

Tierra Whack and the LEGO Group partner up for her light-hearted visual “Link.” With the help of Philadelphia school children and director Cat Solen, Whack’s imaginative vision gets a fun boost, as they help create different inter-galactic creatures, rocket launchers, hummingbirds, and castles to enhance the video’s dynamic.

“I was so excited to work with kids because their energy is fun, exhilarating, never-ending, and full of surprises,” says Tierra Whack. “I really trusted them, and I knew they were going to come up with something great. What I loved most about the process was being able to partner with such an iconic company like the LEGO Group because we could make anything happen!”

