NEW MUSIC: British songstress Holly Homberstone releases “HAUNTED HOUSE”

Today breakthrough star of 2021, Holly Humberstone, releases her new single ‘Haunted House’, written about the crumbling, haunted house she grew up in.

In a few short months, Holly Humberstone has gone from being chosen as Apple’s Up Next Artist following in the footsteps of Billie Eilish and BENEE, to performing on Jimmy Kimmel! Live and selling out three headline shows at Omeara in London. Today the breakout singer-songwriter releases her new single “Haunted House.”

Holly’s accolades are far-reaching for an artist so young, from featuring in Vevo’s DSCVR At Home series to receiving critical acclaim from the New York Times, NME, Billboard, Beats 1, Radio 1, KCRW, Triple j, and Rolling Stone.

