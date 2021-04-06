NEW MUSIC: Boston indie pop artist Alex Costova releases “WITHOUT YOU”

Boston’s Alex Costova is a rising alternative pop recording artist with a great voice. Alex began playing music from the early age of 8 and instantly began writing his own songs.

Alex has been featured on many music blogs & radio stations across the world including the following: MTV rock, Indie Nation, Drop Nation, Beat Lounge, BMS radio Chicago, Streetwave media, Stereo Stickman, Londons 98.1 fm With Lizzie Romain, AvA live radio, iHeart radio & Northern Europe’s “The Beat ” & many more.

