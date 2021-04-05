Downtown Central Library Programs This Week!

The Library hopes you join them this National Library Week and Love Your Library Month for outstanding online and in-library programs including
Public Health Week! With Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein via Zoom on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m. A Q & A session follows the presentation. Details here: https://buffalolib.libcal.com/event/7576048 . Need some assistance, call the library at 716-858-8900 for help with tax filing and appointment making for COVID-19 vaccines.
|Monday, April 5
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|10:00 AM 10:15 AM
|Author Reading: The Alekizou and His Terrible Library Plot by Nancy Turgeon (online: Facebook)
|Tuesday, April 6
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|10:00 AM
|11:15 AM
|Make Better Business Decisions with Analytics (online)
|12:30 PM
|1:00 PM
|IMAGINE Buffalo: Dennis Maher, “Assembly House 150” (online: Zoom)
|1:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|Literacy Buffalo Niagara Student Office Hours (on-site: Collections Gallery)
|2:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|Discovering the Specialized Info Centers of the National Agricultural Library (online)
|5:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Buffalo Democratic Socialists of America Meeting (on-site: Collections Gallery)
|Wednesday, April 7
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|10:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Public Health Week! Presentation and Q&A with Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein (online: Zoom)
|11:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Information Table: Narcotics Anonymous (on-site: near Media Room)
|1:00 PM
|2:00 PM
|Locating Historical and Contemporary U.S. Treasury Content on the Open Web (virtual)
|2:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|Introduction to New York State Wills, Probate, & Estate (online: Zoom)
|4:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
|Thursday, April 8
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|9:00 AM 11:00 AM
|Free Virtual Tax Filing Assistance (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
|1:00 PM 3:00 PM
|Free Virtual Tax Filing Assistance (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
|4:00 PM 5:30 PM
|B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting (on-site and online)
|Friday, April 9
|Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|3:30 PM 5:00 PM
|Teen Advisory Group (online: Zoom)
|Saturday, April 10
|Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|9:30 AM 1:00 PM
|Literacy Buffalo Niagara Tutor Training (on-site: Central Meeting Room)
|1:00 PM 2:00 PM
|Second Saturdays with Young Audiences of WNY: I Love Reading and Math Show with Susie Rozler (online: Zoom)
|2:00 PM 4:00 PM
|Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
|Sunday, April 11
|Library closed
|Monday, April 12
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Tuesday, April 13
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|12:30 PM 1:00 PM
|IMAGINE Buffalo: Michelle Urbanczyk, Explore & More Children’s Museum (online: Zoom
|5:00 PM 7:00 PM
|Buffalo Democratic Socialists of America Meeting (on-site: Collections Gallery)
|6:30 PM 8:30 PM
|Secrets of Successful Business Planning (online)
|Wednesday, April 14
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|4:00 PM 6:00 PM
|Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
|Thursday, April 15
|Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|9:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Free Virtual Tax Filing Assistance (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
|1:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|Free Virtual Tax Filing Assistance (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
|2:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|Physics Illuminates Faith: The Shroud of Turin Mystery Explained (online: Zoom)
|4:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Buffalo & Erie County Public Library Board of Trustees Meeting (on-site and online)
|Friday, April 16
|Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|3:30 PM 5:00 PM
|Teen Take & Make Craft Hangout. Pick up craft supplies at Central Library (online: Zoom)
|Saturday, April 17
|Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|1:30 PM
|3:00 PM
|Reader’s Quest Book Group: The Sixty-Eight Rooms by Marianne Malone (grades 5-8) (online: Zoom)
|2:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
|3:30 PM
|5:00 PM
|Rising Voices Book Group: Allegedly by Tiffany Jackson (grades 9-12) (online: Zoom)
|Sunday, April 18
|Library closed
See all FREE library programs this month at https://bit.ly/36KRRIO
Exhibits & Displays
B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor
E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, through April 2022
Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30
Telling the Story: Enslavement of African People in the United States. Rare Book Room, through June 10
