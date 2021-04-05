Downtown Central Library Programs This Week!

The Library hopes you join them this National Library Week and Love Your Library Month for outstanding online and in-library programs including

Public Health Week! With Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein via Zoom on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m. A Q & A session follows the presentation. Details here: https://buffalolib.libcal.com/event/7576048 . Need some assistance, call the library at 716-858-8900 for help with tax filing and appointment making for COVID-19 vaccines.

See all FREE library programs this month at https://bit.ly/36KRRIO

Exhibits & Displays

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, through April 2022

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30

Telling the Story: Enslavement of African People in the United States. Rare Book Room, through June 10

