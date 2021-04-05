photo courtesy Buffalo & Erie County Public Library
Downtown Central Library Programs This Week!

April 5, 2021
The Library hopes you join them this National Library Week and Love Your Library Month for outstanding online and in-library programs including

Public Health Week! With Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein via Zoom on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m. A Q & A session follows the presentation. Details here: https://buffalolib.libcal.com/event/7576048 .  Need some assistance, call the library at 716-858-8900 for help with tax filing and appointment making for COVID-19 vaccines.

Monday, April 5 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10:00 AM           10:15 AM Author Reading: The Alekizou and His Terrible Library Plot by Nancy Turgeon (online: Facebook)
Tuesday, April 6 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10:00 AM 11:15 AM Make Better Business Decisions with Analytics (online)
12:30 PM 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo: Dennis Maher, “Assembly House 150” (online: Zoom)
1:00 PM 3:00 PM Literacy Buffalo Niagara Student Office Hours (on-site: Collections Gallery)
2:00 PM 3:00 PM Discovering the Specialized Info Centers of the National Agricultural Library (online)
5:00 PM 7:00 PM Buffalo Democratic Socialists of America Meeting (on-site: Collections Gallery)
Wednesday, April 7 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10:00 AM 11:00 AM Public Health Week! Presentation and Q&A with Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein (online: Zoom)
11:00 AM 1:00 PM Information Table: Narcotics Anonymous (on-site: near Media Room)
1:00 PM 2:00 PM Locating Historical and Contemporary U.S. Treasury Content on the Open Web (virtual)
2:00 PM 3:00 PM Introduction to New York State Wills, Probate, & Estate (online: Zoom)
4:00 PM 6:00 PM Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
Thursday, April 8 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM            11:00 AM Free Virtual Tax Filing Assistance (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
1:00 PM             3:00 PM Free Virtual Tax Filing Assistance (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
4:00 PM             5:30 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting (on-site and online)
Friday, April 9 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
3:30 PM             5:00 PM Teen Advisory Group (online: Zoom)
Saturday, April 10 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:30 AM            1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo Niagara Tutor Training (on-site: Central Meeting Room)
1:00 PM             2:00 PM Second Saturdays with Young Audiences of WNY: I Love Reading and Math Show with Susie Rozler (online: Zoom)
2:00 PM             4:00 PM Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
Sunday, April 11 Library closed
   
Monday, April 12 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
   
Tuesday, April 13 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
12:30 PM           1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo: Michelle Urbanczyk, Explore & More Children’s Museum (online: Zoom
5:00 PM             7:00 PM Buffalo Democratic Socialists of America Meeting (on-site: Collections Gallery)
6:30 PM             8:30 PM Secrets of Successful Business Planning (online)
Wednesday, April 14 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
4:00 PM             6:00 PM Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
Thursday, April 15 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:00 AM 11:00 AM Free Virtual Tax Filing Assistance (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
1:00 PM 3:00 PM Free Virtual Tax Filing Assistance (on-site: TechKnow Lab)
2:00 PM 3:00 PM Physics Illuminates Faith: The Shroud of Turin Mystery Explained (online: Zoom)
4:00 PM 6:00 PM Buffalo & Erie County Public Library Board of Trustees  Meeting (on-site and online)
Friday, April 16 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
3:30 PM             5:00 PM Teen Take & Make Craft Hangout. Pick up craft supplies at Central Library (online: Zoom)
Saturday, April 17 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1:30 PM 3:00 PM Reader’s Quest Book Group: The Sixty-Eight Rooms by Marianne Malone (grades 5-8) (online: Zoom)
2:00 PM 4:00 PM Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment Assistance (on-site: Launch Pad MakerSpace)
3:30 PM 5:00 PM Rising Voices Book Group: Allegedly by Tiffany Jackson (grades 9-12) (online: Zoom)
Sunday, April 18 Library closed

See all FREE library programs this month at https://bit.ly/36KRRIO

Exhibits & Displays

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge, through April 2022

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through December 30

Telling the Story: Enslavement of African People in the United States. Rare Book Room, through June 10


