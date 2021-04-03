NEW MUSIC: Toronto based WizTheMC releases fun music video “THE WORLD IS FUCKED”

Today, WizTheMc drops his latest single and music video, “World Is Fucked,” out now via 10K Projects/ Homemade Projects. Born in Cape Town, raised in Germany, and currently residing in Toronto, Wiz is gifted in multiple languages, and willing to move between genres, from reflective hip-hop to the brightest iteration of pop.

On the same day the U.S. House of Representatives voted to decriminalize weed, WizTheMc dropped the true good time music video for his song “All My Friends Are Stoned,”

