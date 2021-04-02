NEW MUSIC: Andrea Bocelli’s record breaking “MUSIC FOR HOPE” livestream at Milan Cathedral reaches 42 million

Acclaimed Tenor Andrea Bocelli Continues To Inspire & Delight With New Digital Release “Believe (Deluxe Edition)”

Following the success of his latest album Believe, and the ‘Believe In Christmas’ Livestream, Andrea presents a new deluxe edition including five new acoustic arrangements of tracks from the album. The album will be available to buy and download digitally from April 2, 2021.

WATCH ‘MUSIC FOR HOPE’ AGAIN HERE (FIRST STREAMED LIVE ON SUNDAY APRIL 12, 2020)

ANDREA BOCELLI AND DAUGHTER VERONICA SING HALLELUJAH

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



