NEW MUSIC: TikTok star Lilhuddy releases acoustic “THE EULOGY OF YOU AND ME”

Today, singer, songwriter and new Immersive/Geffen signing LILHUDDY (aka Chase Hudson) releases the acoustic version of his current single “The Eulogy Of You and Me”. The stripped-down track is a softer take on the power punk anthem, beautifully showcasing Chase’s raw vocals accompanied by melodic piano and guitar. The video for “The Eulogy Of You and Me” (Acoustic) was filmed at the legendary Whiskey A-Go-Go in Los Angeles.

LILHUDDY hit the ground running with the release of his first single “21st Century Vampire”, which has amassed over 17.8 million streams worldwide and over 7.5 million video views to date.

