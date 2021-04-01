NEW MUSIC: More beautiful harmonies from The Ladies with release of “THANK YOU”

With the premiere of their third single “Thank You” today, the indie trio The Ladles demonstrate a core ethos of the band: balance and harmony. Written by fiddler/vocalist Lucia Purpura-Pontoniere, “Thank You” follows the release of the “gorgeous” first single “Sunset Pink,” written by guitarist Katie Martucci, and the “entrancing” follow-up “Nobody Knew,” written by banjoist/singer Caroline Kuhn.

Featured on their new album ‘Springville Sessions’ (out April 16th), the three songs offer a glimpse of each member’s unique voice and writing style.

