NEW MUSIC: More beautiful harmonies from The Ladies with release of “THANK YOU”

April 1, 2021
With the premiere of their third single “Thank You” today, the indie trio The Ladles demonstrate a core ethos of the band: balance and harmony. Written by fiddler/vocalist Lucia Purpura-Pontoniere, “Thank You” follows the release of the “gorgeous” first single “Sunset Pink,” written by guitarist Katie Martucci, and the “entrancing” follow-up “Nobody Knew,” written by banjoist/singer Caroline Kuhn.

Featured on their new album ‘Springville Sessions’ (out April 16th), the three songs offer a glimpse of each member’s unique voice and writing style.


