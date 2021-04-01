NEW MUSIC: Country artist Sammy Sadler releases “THE CHURCH ON CUMBERLAND ROAD”

Sammy Sadler teams up with Shenandoah’s Marty Raybon for Sadler’s fresh take on “The Church On Cumberland Road.” Sandler’s rendition of this song features Raybon, who originally sang it in 1989.

“What an honor it is to have my friend Marty Raybon on the record.,” said Sadler. “You can feel the fun and excitement on it. This is real country music with one of Country’s iconic voices.”

Sadler’s forthcoming album, 1989, features revitalized covers from that year in country music along with duets from the biggest stars of the era. That year was Sadler’s debut in country music before his career was nearly ended in the infamous “Murder on Music Row” where he was severely injured. This is the first project from Sadler after signing with BFD/Audium Nashville earlier this year. 1989 is now available for pre-order.

