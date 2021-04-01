Major League Baseball’s Opening Day in Washington postponed as coronavirus issues disrupt Mets-Nationals game

The Opening Day matchup between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

The Nationals have one player who tested positive this week, and, as of Wednesday afternoon, had five people within the organization — including four players and a staff member — in quarantine after contact tracing. The team is now conducting further contact tracing to determine how many of its players, coaches and staff may have to quarantine.