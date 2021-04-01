ART247 Call For Art – Entry Deadline April 7–10

ART247 and the Buffalo Arts Foundation present: ELEMENTS EXHIBITION 2021

This Exhibition focuses on the Five Elements of Japanese Philosophy: EARTH, WATER, FIRE, WIND, and the VOID.

THE ELEMENTS:

EARTH

Chi (sometimes ji) or tsuchi, meaning “Earth”, represents the hard, solid objects of the earth. The most basic example of chi is in a stone. Stones are highly resistant to movement or change, as is anything heavily influenced by chi. In people, the bones, muscles and tissues are represented by chi. Emotionally, chi is predominantly associated with stubbornness, collectiveness, stability, physicality, and gravity. It is a desire to have things remain as they are; a resistance to change. In the mind, it is confidence. When under the influence of this chi mode or “mood”, we are aware of our own physicality and sureness of action.

WATER

Sui or mizu, meaning “Water”, represents the fluid, flowing, formless things in the world. Outside of the obvious example of rivers and the lake, plants are also categorized under sui, as they adapt to their environment, growing and changing according to the direction of the sun and the changing seasons. Blood and other bodily fluids are represented by sui, as are mental or emotional tendencies towards adaptation and change. Sui can be associated with emotion, defensiveness, adaptability, flexibility, suppleness, and magnetism.

FIRE

Ka or hi, “Fire”, represents the energetic, forceful, moving things in the world. Animals, capable of movement and full of forceful energy, are primary examples of ka objects. Bodily, ka represents our metabolism and body heat, and in the mental and emotional realms, it represents drive and passion. ka can be associated with security, motivation, desire, intention, and an outgoing spirit.

WIND

F? or kaze, meaning “Wind”, represents things that grow, expand, and enjoy freedom of movement. Aside from air, smoke, and the like, f? can in some ways be best represented by the human mind. As we grow physically, we learn and expand mentally as well, in terms of our knowledge, our experiences, and our personalities. F? represents breathing, and the internal processes associated with respiration. Mentally and emotionally, it represents an “open-minded” attitude and carefree feeling. It can be associated with will, elusiveness, evasiveness, benevolence, compassion, and wisdom.

VOID (AETHER)

K? or sora, most often translated as “Void”, but also meaning “sky” or “Heaven”, represents those things beyond our everyday experience, particularly those things composed of pure energy. Bodily, k? represents spirit, thought, and creative energy. It represents our ability to think and to communicate, as well as our creativity. It can also be associated with power, creativity, spontaneity, and inventiveness.

K? is of particular importance as the highest of the elements. In martial arts, particularly in fictional tales where the fighting discipline is blended with magic or the occult, one often invokes the power of the Void to connect to the quintessential creative energy of the world. A warrior properly attuned to the Void can sense their surroundings and act without thinking, and without using their “physical senses”.

ARTISTS, PHOTOGRAPHERS, AND SCULPTURES ARE ASKED TO EXPLORE, SELECT, AND FOCUS ON AT LEAST ONE OF THE FIVE ELEMENTS, THEN INTERPRET AND REPRESENT THESE THROUGH THEIR OWN CREATIVITY AND ARTWORKS.

TO ENTER THE SHOW: Read and complete the entry form, and provide at least 1 photo samples of each art/work/photography being submitted, with submission fee. ENTRY PROCEDURE: Entry forms with samples/copies of work are preferred to be submitted in digital format to Gallery@theART247.com, however hard copy 4×6 photographs of the entries are also acceptable. You may submit up to four entries. Entries should include two dimensional and/or three dimensional work (Sculpture, Painting, Mixed Media etc.,) that selects and focuses on one or more of the 5 elements. All entries must be original to the submitting artist. Work must be professionally mounted and framed. Elements Entry Form: ART247’s | CALL FOR ART Entry Fees: The fee for entry is $35.00 – Artists | $30 – Photographers to be submitted with your entry form and up to four submissions. Checks should be made out to ART247, LLC. Mail or drop off entry forms to ART247, 247 Market Street Lockport, New York 14094. Please note: Entry forms received before or after the deadline window, or incomplete entry forms – for example a missing artist bio – may disqualify entries into the exhibition.

