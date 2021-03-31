MUSIC: MILCK sings “SOMEBODY’S BELOVED” in response to attacks on Asian Americans

Musician, Writer, and Advocate MILCK joined The Kelly Clarkson show today to discuss the rise in hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. The conversation comes at a time of widespread racially-motivated attacks, specifically elders. MILCK has been an outspoken advocate on the purpose and need for the #StopAsianHate movement, how to achieve racial equity in business and entertainment, and the importance of Asian American representation. MILCK also performed a moving and intimate performance of her single “Somebody’s Beloved” with Bipolar Sunshine.

MILCK recently appeared at The Little Market’s first-ever “Conversations With Changemakers” alongside journalist Melissa Magsaysay, civil rights activist/CEO + Founder of Rise Amanda Nguyen and Head of Fashion Partnerships at Instagram Eva Chen. Click HERE to watch the conversation. She was also invited to participate in TIME Magazine’s first annual “Voices of the Future” Women’s Summit, which spotlighted leaders in the movements for women’s rights, equality and justice who are working to build a better future. MILCK is currently featured in IVY & ROSE and discussed her advocacy work and healing the world through music.

