MUSIC: James Taylor – Jackson Browne 2021 US Tour

James Taylor and His All-Star Band, with special guest Jackson Browne, have announced their US Tour dates.
There will be a separate announcement shortly regarding James’s July 4, 2021, Tanglewood, Massachussetts concert.
(James Taylor’s Canadian tour with Bonnie Raitt is currently set to begin September 12th in St. John’s, Newfoundland.)
This tour originally for last May but got delayed due to Covid. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all of the rescheduled dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. Should you be unable to attend the rescheduled date, please reach out to your point of purchase for information on refunds. The patience of all ticket holders has been appreciated through these uncertain and challenging times.
“(Jackson and I/James and I) want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters. We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert. Of course we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state. We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon.” James Taylor and Jackson Browne
JAMES TAYLOR 2021 TOUR DATES
July 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center
July 31 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
August 1- Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Center
August 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
August 4 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center
August 6 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
August 11 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Center Coliseum
August 13 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
August 14 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
August 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
August 17 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Center
August 19 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
August 21 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 25 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Center
August 27 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health @ Jones Beach
August 28 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
October 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
October 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
October 19 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
October 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
October 23 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
October 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
October 27 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
October 29 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
October 30 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
November 1 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
