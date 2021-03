Register for the Spring Sweep in the Great Lakes Cleanup The Spring Sweep is fast approaching, and this year Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is leading a regional cleanup across the Great Lakes! All of our local sites will be included, and registration will work the same as in years past. Consider becoming a Water Warrior to help us raise funds in addition to volunteering. New York is a Great Lakes State and we are all guardians of this globally important fresh water supply. Register and learn more here! Ohio Street Boat Launch Improvements Are Happening! Big things are happening on the Buffalo River. Ohio Street Boat Launch is getting lots of improvements including debris deflectors, a pedestrian path, an improved boat launch, a new traffic pattern, a wheelchair accessible fishing pier, and parking. Follow our Blueway social media for updates as the project progresses! Water Warriors Why is citizen science and volunteering even more important during the pandemic? There has been a 250% increase in the use of single-use plastics since the pandemic started. What can you do to make a difference in our environment? Join the Spring Sweep as a Water Warrior and fundraise for our water! Be sure to keep an eye out for an exciting announcement coming later this week! We will give you a hint… its pretty cool and sweet. YELP Niagara Falls High School Young Environmental Leaders Program students spent a day outdoors with BNW staff member Claudia Rosen. They explored concepts of natural selection, adaptations, and speciation using examples from local wildlife in the Niagara River Watershed. Students also got to observe the bird life that visits the habitats near their school. The class discussed the impacts that invasive species such as the Emerald Ash Borer and Japanese Barberry have on ecosystem dynamics. During this walk, most students observed their first of the year Red-winged Blackbird, calling from atop a tree near Gill Creek. This bird caused great excitement as a sure sign that spring is on its way! Take a look at some great resources we have for teachers here. Water Safety Dress for the weather! Hypothermia can set in quick. Water temperature is 36 F in Buffalo. Brush up on water safety here. Staff Spotlight Dani is our staff spotlight for the month! Dani started at Waterkeeper during the pandemic and immediately fit in with the Waterkeeper family. She was up for the challenge and has been such a great addition to our organization! Dani grew up in Hamburg and spent much of her childhood on the shores of Lake Erie and adventuring along Eighteen Mile Creek. She’s always gravitated towards and felt a connection to the water. Dani loves all things Buffalo and is thankful that water is such an integral part of our City and community. Learn more about her and our other staff spotlights here.