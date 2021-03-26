VICE VIDEO: My Fake Picasso Went to Auction at $1.4 Million

Forgery is one of the greatest challenges the art world faces today, with fakes and misattributions estimated to be as high as 50% of all works in the market. Before his arrest, Billy “The Brush” Mumford forged over 1000 pieces that made their way across the globe. His best friend David Henty had equally thrived selling his fakes on eBay, with one of his Picasso copies recently going up for auction at £1 million. Sydney Lima meets the two convicted forgers as they work to create a knock-off piece of art that could be accep

