The Spring Sweep is coming soon!

Save the Date for the Spring Sweep in the Great Lakes Cleanup

The Spring Sweep is fast approaching, and this year Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is leading a regional cleanup across the Great Lakes! All of our local sites will be included, and registration will work the same as in years past. Consider becoming a Water Warrior to help us raise funds in addition to volunteering. New York is a Great Lakes State and we are all guardians of this globally important freshwater supply. Keep an eye on the page at this link for more information and for registration to open soon!

