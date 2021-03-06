NEW MUSIC: LA duo Bass Race release “CHASING THE SUN”

Bass Race is the sonic lovechild of Los Angeles-based couple Steven Mertens and Laura Benack. The Los Angeles’ duo Bass Race has just released their new song “Chasing the Sun.”

After meeting in New York in 2010, Mertens and Benack started dating and immediately dove into a musical partnership. Born out of pure love for each other and their craft, Bass Race vibrates with an effortless joy that’s hard to find and impossible to manufacture. Or, as Rob Belushi once told them, “When I think of cool, I think of you.”

