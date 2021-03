Detroit MC/Songwriter/Producer Royce 5’9″ releases the lyric video to “Hero,” to celebrate the one year anniversary of his album The Allegory, which was released in late February last year. The critically acclaimed album, produced by Royce, is nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Rap Album. The 63rd GRAMMY Awards take place on Sunday, March 14th.

