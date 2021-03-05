Miya Guggs publicity photo
NEW MUSIC: fresh Kansas City music star Miya Guggs releases “SITUATIONSHIPS”

March 5, 2021
Miya Guggs left a promising basketball career behind to pursue music. “It’s crazy,” said Guggs, “because during halftime I would just think about music,” she recalled.

SITUATIONSHIPS” made its Billboard Magazine debut at #33 last week and continues to climb the music charts in markets like Atlantic City, Chattanooga, Buffalo, Kansas City, W. Palm Beach, Shreveport, Jackson and Dayton, among others.

I was on Twitter one day and one of the topics that was really trending was situationships,” said Guggs, “and I was like I can talk about that.” 


