ALLENTOWN ART FESTIVAL WEST 2021 IS ACCEPTING ARTIST/VENDOR APPLICATIONS

The popular West festival runs simultaneously to the Allentown Art Festival. Founded in 1998, the Allen West Festival is held on the second weekend in June each year. This year, subject to approval by the Erie County Health Department, it will be held June 12 and 13 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM each day. The Festival is held on Allen Street from Elmwood to Wadsworth and Wadsworth Street from Allen to Hudson.

The mission of the Allen West Festival is to showcase local artisans and craftspeople in an affordable and high profile venue, to highlight Allentown businesses, and to promote the Allentown National Historic District

This event is the largest fundraiser for the Allentown Association. Proceeds help with the Association’s mission to promote historic preservation in the Allentown National Historic District as well as regionally and to benefit the Allentown neighborhood though community gardens/beautification, crime and safety awareness and to promote the year-round cultural attractions of the Historic District.

All applications must be sent to the Allentown Association, Inc. and be postmarked NO LATER THAN March 31, 2021 in order to be considered for this year’s festival. Due to uncertainty related to COVID-19, Fees can be sent in by May 13, 2021.

If you are an artist or vendor who rolled over your 2020 application and fees, YOU ARE ALREADY ACCEPTED. However, you MUST still complete a new application form. Rolled-over 2020 applications must also be postmarked no later than March 13, 2021.

CLICK HERE to download the 2021Allen West Artist/Vendor Application

