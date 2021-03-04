Buffalo Festivals plan on returning this summer

Buffalo Niagara Tourism Insider reports that A summer of festivals may be in our future.



Updates to NY Forward

Festivals may look a little different in 2021 but barring an outbreak, several of Buffalo’s beloved festivals are tentatively planning for a return this summer, awaiting guidance from the CDC and NYS. These include :

The 64th annual Allentown Art Festival is slated for Saturday June 12 and Sunday, June 13.

The Taste of Buffalo is planned for July 10-11 at Niagara Square.

Canal Fest , July 18-25

Garden Walk Buffalo , July 24 and 25

Ride for Roswell , August 7

Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts , August 27-29

Lewiston Art Festival, August (date not yet reported)

Beginning March 22, outdoor residential gatherings may expand to 25 people and non-residential social gatherings may expand to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.

Beginning April 2, arts and entertainment venues may operate at one-third capacity (up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors). If all attendees present proof of negative test results prior to entry, capacity can increase to 150 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. Social distancing and face coverings will be required by all attendees, as well as strict adherence to all applicable Department of Health guidelines. The State is releasing an Empire State app in the coming days, which will be a handy way to prove negative test results.

The State has also released guidance on parades. While the St. Patrick’s Day and Dyngus Day parades have already cancelled, we learned that vehicle caravans are permitted provided all participants remain in their cars for the duration of the event or display. NYS is encouraging broadcasting events, over in-person attendance.

We will continue to include NY Forward updates in future editions of Tourism Insider, and all festivals and events will be highlighted in upcoming editions of Buffalo Niagara This Week. Speaking of which, here is today’s edition.

