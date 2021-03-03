Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra extends its virtual programming through end of 2020-21 season

Music Director JoAnn Falletta, Principal Pops Conductor John Morris Russell, and the BPO leadership team are closely monitoring the ever-evolving pandemic situation and have prepared alternative programs that will meet social distancing guidelines. The revised April through June 2021 BPOnDemand schedule is as follows:

20th CENTURY TITANS

Tue Apr 13, 7pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Blake Pouliot, violin

BARBER Adagio for Strings

BERNSTEIN Serenade

RESPIGHI Botticelli Triptych (Trittico Botticelliano)

Three celebrated composers highlight a program depicting themes of love, loss, and renewal. Respighi’s Triptych was inspired by works of Italian Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli, including ‘Spring’ and ‘The Birth of Venus.’ Virtuoso Blake Pouliot performs Bernstein’s violin masterpiece, musically interpreting love anecdotes written by Plato, and the haunting chords of Barber’s familiar Adagio, capture not only despair but an accompanying glimmer of hope.

BRAND NEW DAY – BACK TO BROADWAY!

Tue Apr 20, 7pm

John Morris Russell, conductor

Jessica Hendy, vocals

Blake Alden Krauss, vocals

Join Principal Pops Conductor John Morris Russell, vocalists Jessica Hendy (Cats, Aida) and Blaine Alden Krauss (Hamilton, Kinky Boots), and your BPO as they perform 100 years of Broadway’s best, from the golden age of Gershwin and Rogers & Hammerstein to contemporary classics from The Wiz, Wicked, and more!

SUPERB SHOSTAKOVICH

Tue Apr 27, 7pm

Guillermo Figueroa, conductor, violin

Adam Golka, piano

Alex Jokipii, trumpet



ERNESTO CORDERO Concertino Tropical

SHOSTAKOVICH Concerto No. 1 in C minor for Piano, Trumpet & Strings, Op. 35

SUK Serenade in E flat major

Lush and lyrical describes both Cordero’s sparkling and serene island travelogue, and the emotionally intense Serenade of Josef Suk, although composed over 100 years apart. Their beauty and tenderness are contrasted by the eclectic, spirited, and technically challenging Shostakovich concerto featuring exceptional pianist Adam Golka and BPO principal trumpet Alex Jokipii.

NOTHING BUT THE BLUES

Tue May 4, 7pm

Jeff Tyzik, conductor

Shayna Steele, vocals

Much popular music of the past 100 years has Blues at its heart and soul, influencing countless artists like Eric Clapton, The Beatles, and Led Zeppelin. The BPO and vocalist Shayna Steele pay tribute to the musical legends who sang their way into history including Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, Ma Rainey, and Louis Armstrong with songs like “House of the Rising Sun,” “Nobody Knows When You’re Down and Out,” “Baby Won’t You Please Come Home,” and more.

DVO?ÁK’S SERENADE

Tue May 11, 7pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Nikki Chooi, violin

Roman Mekinulov, cello

Henry Ward, oboe

Glenn Einschlag, bassoon



STILL Mother and Child, for string orchestra

HAYDN Sinfonia Concertante in B-flat major

DVO?ÁK Serenade for Strings in E major, Op. 22

A colorful interplay of BPO musicians Nikki Chooi, Roman Mekinulov, Henry Ward, and Glenn Einschlag, performing solo as well as in duos and quartets highlight Haydn’s delightful and witty Sinfonia, his only effort at the genre. The theatrical, spirited work counters the serenity of Still’s heartwarming rhythms reminiscent of a lullaby, and the angelic, enchanting tone of Dvo?ák’s dream-like serenade.

BIZET’S CARMEN SUITE

Tue May 25, 7pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis

RODION SHCHEDRIN / BIZET Carmen Suite

Vaughan Williams’ popular and incandescent treatment of an ethereal 16th-century Renaissance chant is paired with the contemporary reworking of an iconic masterpiece. Shchedrin’s Carmen Suite ballet score infuses new interpretation into easily recognizable melodies with an inventive and unexpected use of percussion and strings.

AMERICAN ANTHEMS

Tue Jun 1, 7pm

Jeff Tyzik, conductor

Symbolic of our country’s ability to weather the storm, we honor those who have served and sacrificed to uphold our traditions in this annual celebration of song and spirit.

MAHLER & MOZART

Tue Jun 8, 7pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Kyle van Schoonhoven, tenor



AARON JAY KERNIS Elegy for Those We Lost (2020)

MICHAEL ABELS Delights and Dances

MAHLER / arr. Schönberg Songs of a Wayfarer

MOZART Serenade No. 6 in D major, “Serenata Notturna”

Contradictions compel our highly-unusual season to its finale. Contemporary composers juxtapose heart-wrenching memorials and clever combinations of relaxed riffs and rapid rhythms, while tenor Kyle van Schoonhoven’s interpretation of Mahler’s song cycle of lost love and despair, contrasts with Mozart’s lighthearted serenity.

All artists and repertoire are subject to change. Further details about all programs on the 2020-2021 concert season can be found at bpo.org

Plans for the BPO’s popular summer season and the announcement of its forthcoming 2021-22 season remain on hold until more is known about the pandemic response and the ability of the orchestra to safely play for live audiences once again.

Single tickets and ticket packages for the BPOnDemand series are on sale now and can be purchased at bpo.org or by calling the Box Office at (716) 885-5000. Patrons are encouraged to sign up for the BPO e-mail list at bpo.org to receive the latest updates, and to call the Box Office with any questions. Please note that the Box Office is working remotely during this time, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

