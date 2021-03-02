A FALL FASHION PREVIEW BY KHAITE LIKE YOU’VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE

Shot on the streets of New York and within its subterranean corridors, the new short from Sean Baker (Tangerine, The Florida Project) evokes a city defined by extremes. The film hearkens back to classic 1970s New York cinema from its flashing neon lights to subway graffiti, garbage, and glamour, while loneliness is combated with cathartic collective chaos. Shot for Khaite as a Showcase for the Fall/Winter 2021 Collection, the short was produced by Prodject in creative collaboration with Superprime.

“This project has honestly been one of the most creatively cathartic experiences I have worked on. This is our crazy love letter to New York City and I hope audiences have as much fun watching as we had making it.” —Sean Baker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



